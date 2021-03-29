Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXRX. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.