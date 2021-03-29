Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $281.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

