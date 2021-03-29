LINKA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $358.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $5.21 million and $358.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINKA has traded 121.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.