Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.