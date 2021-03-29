Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $901,688.84 and approximately $121,756.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

