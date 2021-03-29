Lisk Market Capitalization Hits $662.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $662.65 million and approximately $72.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $5.19 or 0.00008958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,575,858 coins and its circulating supply is 127,640,620 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

