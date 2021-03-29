Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $274,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $24,265,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 718,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

