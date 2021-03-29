Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

