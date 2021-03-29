LMR Partners LLP Cuts Position in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in SMTC were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SMTC by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.59. SMTC Co. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, research analysts expect that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

