LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 13,531 Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Trevena, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $295.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

