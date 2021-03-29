LMR Partners LLP Sells 3,051 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.