Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $850,053.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,622,668 coins and its circulating supply is 21,622,656 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.