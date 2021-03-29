LockTrip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,939.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00007216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $62.81 million and approximately $104,939.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

