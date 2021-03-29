Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Cut by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 61,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

