LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.05. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

