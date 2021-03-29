LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,591. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

