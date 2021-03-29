LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,615 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.40% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

