LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,722 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.