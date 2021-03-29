LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

