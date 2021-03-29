Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.93 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

