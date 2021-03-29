Luminus Management LLC Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,854,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,461,000. Li Auto comprises approximately 12.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.22% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,272,000 after buying an additional 693,427 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. 331,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,671,154. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

