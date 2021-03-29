Luminus Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $57,405,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

