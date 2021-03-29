Luminus Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 609,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000. ContextLogic comprises approximately 2.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 89,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,320. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

