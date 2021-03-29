Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Update

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $$0.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maanshan Iron & Steel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.