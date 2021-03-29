Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

