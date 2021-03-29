Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $12.46 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 613,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

