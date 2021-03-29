Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 46,908 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 1.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. 3,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,062. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

