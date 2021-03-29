Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 11,105 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 4.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,193. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

