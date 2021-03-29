ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ManTech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ManTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.09. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,314. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.