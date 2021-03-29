Mariner LLC Acquires 12,788 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

