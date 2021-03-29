Mariner LLC Buys 32,366 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.18 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

