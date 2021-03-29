Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $372.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

