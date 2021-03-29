Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.