Mariner LLC Purchases 6,031 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $165.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $170.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

