Mariner LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.