Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 3.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.65. 97,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,614. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

