MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MassRoots stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 474,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

