Maxim Group Raises Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target to $13.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kubient stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07).

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

