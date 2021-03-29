Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Beam Global stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

