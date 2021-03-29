McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

