Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEQP stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

