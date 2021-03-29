Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

