Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

