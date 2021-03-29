McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $194.50. 10,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,402. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

