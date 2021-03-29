MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.29 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

