Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,779 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $196,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.85. 28,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.