Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 216.8% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

