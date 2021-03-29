Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $32.21

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $33.50. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 118 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

