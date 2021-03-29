Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the February 28th total of 163,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

