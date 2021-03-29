Metronome (MET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71,883.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004695 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and $71,883.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,903,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,569,667 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

